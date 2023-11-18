Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) & Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Financial Review

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$94.62 million ($0.76) -21.34 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $134.04 million 7.27 -$178.93 million ($2.35) -5.17

Entrada Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A -9.72% -5.10% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -127.92% -49.41% -38.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entrada Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 0 8 0 2.78

Entrada Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 94.28%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

Summary

Entrada Therapeutics beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

