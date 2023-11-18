Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Shares of ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
