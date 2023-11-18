Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,986,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 906,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

