Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

