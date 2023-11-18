DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of DocuSign worth $37,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $198,007,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.95 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -477.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.