Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.7 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BROS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

