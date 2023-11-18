DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $16.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.38 on Monday. DZS has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.
