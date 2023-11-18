DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $16.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DZS by 166.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth $48,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.38 on Monday. DZS has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

