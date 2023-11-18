Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.54 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.74.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

