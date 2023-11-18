Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.27. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

