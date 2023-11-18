Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATE opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$36.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 9.58.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

