Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $134,450.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.