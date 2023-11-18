Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,081 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

