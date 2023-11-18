EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) PT Raised to $5.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

