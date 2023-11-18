Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Endeavor Group worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,150,000 after buying an additional 745,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $508,691.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,509 shares of company stock worth $12,909,773. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.42 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

