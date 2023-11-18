Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) vs. Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Financial Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -36.42% -18.68% -13.95% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.7% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Atlanta Braves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $156.02 million 0.25 -$59.10 million ($0.34) -0.74 Atlanta Braves $643.62 million 3.86 N/A N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has higher revenue and earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Enthusiast Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, blog posts, tips, chats, message boards, other video-gaming related content, and casual games. In addition, the company operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports organization; operates approximately 25 video game networking events; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

