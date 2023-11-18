EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,316 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of EQT worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

EQT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQT opened at $40.36 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

