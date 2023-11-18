Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.69). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($3.98) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of VSTM opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

