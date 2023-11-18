Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.71.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
