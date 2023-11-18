Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.