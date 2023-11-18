Exchange Income Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.19. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.