Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

