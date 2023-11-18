Financial Review: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 27.86% 19.37% 2.98% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $729.09 million 3.23 $325.78 million $1.77 7.06 New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

