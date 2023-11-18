First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.23 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after buying an additional 3,199,855 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,374,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 290,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

