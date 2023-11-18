First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.23 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AG
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Featured Articles
