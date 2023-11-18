First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $234.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.72.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Activity at First Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.