Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 7,150 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.23% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares by 50.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA INDL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.75. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

