Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.