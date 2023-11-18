Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 19,706 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.71% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

