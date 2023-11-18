Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

