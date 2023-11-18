Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

BOTZ opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

