Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 18,802 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $321,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $725,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

