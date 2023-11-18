Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 898.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEF opened at $67.73 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

