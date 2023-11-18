Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

