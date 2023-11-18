Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $668,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $25.53 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

