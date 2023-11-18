Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $782,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,275,000 after buying an additional 53,493,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after buying an additional 5,337,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,011,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $34.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

