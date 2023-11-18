Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $802,000 in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.61% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NYSEARCA EDOG opened at $20.77 on Friday. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

The ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the ten GICS sectors excluding real estate. EDOG was launched on Mar 28, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

