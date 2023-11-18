Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CHAT opened at $29.28 on Friday. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

