Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of CHAT opened at $29.28 on Friday. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33.
About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.