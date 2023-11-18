Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

