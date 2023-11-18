Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 77,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter.

LEGR stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

