Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSE stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Announces Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

(Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.