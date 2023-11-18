Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.08% of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period.

FFHG stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

