Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGV opened at $103.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

