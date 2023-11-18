Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,577,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

