Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 35,278 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after buying an additional 636,652 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

