Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 36,014 Shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,014 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SVIX opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

