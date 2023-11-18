Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

