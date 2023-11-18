Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 12.59% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXJ opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

About Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

