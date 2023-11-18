Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $649.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

