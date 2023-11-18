Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.76% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSTR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 209,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 977,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 564.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSTR opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.63.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

