Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,979 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

