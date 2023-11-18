FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up to $54.70

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $56.00. FMC shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 153,700 shares trading hands.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

