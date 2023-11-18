FY2023 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HarborOne Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

